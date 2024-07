Hyderabad: A German delegation of the Nokia corporation, the popular multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics company met with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the state Secretariat on Tuesday, July 2.

Nokia’s Head of the portfolio, Martin Beltrop, along with his delegation, including Sales Head Myank, Global Director Venkat, Rajesh CS Rao, Padmaja, and MLA Madan Mohan, met with the chief minister, a press release informed.