Nomination process for phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls commences

New Delhi: The nomination process for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 20 across 49 constituencies commenced on Friday.

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President, kick-starting the nomination process.

The 49 seats are spread across eight states and the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The states going for polls in phase five are Bihar, Jharkhand, Mahatrashra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the notification, while May 3 is the last date for making nominations, May 4 has been appointed as the day for scrutiny of papers.

Candidates can withdraw from electoral battle by May 6.

The fifth phase has the least number of constituencies going for polls in the seven- phased election which began on April 19. Polling is underway for the second phase of elections on Friday in 88 seats.