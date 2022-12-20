Non-Bailable Warrant issued against ex-UP minister

Ballia: A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district has issued non-bailable warrants against four accused, including former state Minister and BJP leader Anand Swaroop Shukla, after they failed to appear before it in connection to a nine-year-old case related to a murder attempt on a student leader.

The court directed issuance of notices to their sureties and ordered the police to arrest all the accused.

Student leader Sudhir Ojha’s counsel Dinesh Tiwari said the four accused, including Shukla, did not appear in the local MP/MLA court of the Special Justice Hussain Ahmed Ansari.

Shukla’s advocate Rajendra Tripathi told the court that the accused will be produced for which time should be given.

The court said no report has been received from the police station on NBW against the accused which was objectionable.