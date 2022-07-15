Non-game apps now dominate Apple App Store for 1st time

San Francisco: As global downloads on games and non-games apps reached 35 billion in the second quarter this year, the spending on apps has overtaken games on Apple App Store for the first time ever in the US.

According to Sensor Tower, spending in non-games has grown at more than twice the rate as games on App Store in the US, with a compound annual growth rate of 40 per cent since June 2014.

The total revenue generated by non-game apps was higher for the quarter, reaching nearly $3.4 billion on the US App Store, compared with $3.3 billion spent on mobile games.

“Mobile app adoption has normalised after a quixotic two years, with global downloads of games and non-game apps waning 2.5 per cent year-over-year to reach 35 billion in Q2 2022,” said the report.

The iOS users in US spent more in non-game apps than games for the first time ever last quarter.

More than half of App Store spending in the US now comes from non-game apps.

This boost in revenue is in part thanks to subscriptions, which non-game apps have increasingly adopted over the years.

In 2Q22, 400 apps generated at least $1 million in consumer spending, up 900 per cent from 50 apps in Q2 2016, said the report.

Subscriptions are the major revenue growth driver, as non-game apps grew at nearly twice the rate since June 2014 compared with less than 20 per cent for games, the report said.