Noor Jahan: Watch glimpses of last episode, fans demand season 2

Islamabad: One of Pakistan’s most watched drama serials, Noor Jahan, is all set to bid farewell, with the second-last episode airing today and the grand finale scheduled for tomorrow, September 14. As the curtains prepare to fall on this intense family saga, fans are eagerly awaiting how the final episodes will wrap up the drama’s intricate plotlines.

To heighten the anticipation among fans, the makers dropped a gripping promo that offers glimpses of the drama’s final moments. The promo teases key plot twists, including Noor Jahan’s elder son fighting for his daughter’s rights and the culmination of Noor Bano’s long-held revenge.

Additionally, viewers might also witness Maha and Safeer leaving with Ikhtiar Shah, while Noor Bano parts ways with Murad.

Noor Jahan Last Episodes Promo

The official promo shared by ARY Digital has left fans on the edge of their seats, with the caption, “Noor Jahan’s world is crumbling down. What is going to happen? Who will win this war?” Viewers are bracing themselves for the unexpected twists and turns that are sure to make the finale unforgettable.

Fans have already taken to social media, expressing their excitement and even calling for a second season of the drama.

just watched #noorjahan last episode's promo and oh man i ain't ready for that. also lowkey wanted noorbano n murad's happy ending but :/ — zaynab🇵🇸 (@zyxnbx) September 12, 2024

Noor Jahan has been a massive hit, thanks to its star-studded cast, including Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, Zoya Nasir, Hajra Yamin, Saba Hamid, and Noor Ul Hassan. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Musadik Malik, the drama has been produced by Six Sigma Plus.