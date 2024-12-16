Noor Riyadh sets 2 World Records for fourth year in a row

Noor Riyadh, the world’s largest light art festival and a flagship program of Riyadh Art, has secured two new Guinness World Records, making it its fourth consecutive year of record-breaking achievements.

The records were set during the closing presentation of an art installation, after the 17 days of celebration, held from November 28 to December 14, 2023.

Two new records are

The longest laser light distance covered in a laser show.

UK artist Chris Levine’s Higher Power set a record with a 1 kW laser projected from the 267-meter Al-Faisaliah Tower.

The largest illuminated recyclable material sculpture of a pyramid.

The Fifth Pyramid, designed by Saudi artist Rashed Al-Shashai, is a 28-meter-high structure constructed from sustainable materials like scaffolding and green petrochemical shipping pallets.

These accomplishments reflect Noor Riyadh’s dedication to pushing creative and technological boundaries while fostering a deeper connection between communities and using the transformative power of art and light, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“Achieving two more Guinness World Records Titles at Noor Riyadh is a testament to the transformative power of art and creativity. We are proud to see Noor Riyadh continuing to inspire and unite people through the universal language of light.” Riyadh Art Executive Director Architect Khalid Al-Hazani said.

“The scale and creativity of this festival are unparalleled, and these records underscore its global significance as a landmark event in the world of contemporary art. This achievement highlights Riyadh’s position as a global cultural hub and reflects the incredible talent and dedication of the artists and curators who brought this vision to life.” Festival director Nouf Al-Moneef said.

Fadag and Cramerotti organised Noor Riyadh 2024, which featured over 60 artworks from 18 nations at the King Abdulaziz Historical Centre, JAX District, and Wadi Hanifah.