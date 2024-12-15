Watch: Riyadh Metro opens Red, Green lines for public

Riyadh: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City on Sunday, December 15, announced the launch of two additional lines— Red: King Abdullah Road and Green: King Abdulaziz Road of the Riyadh Metro.

The Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan utilizes the Red Line of the Riyadh Metro from King Saud University Station to the Ministry of Education Station.

Passengers have access to stations on the two lines from 6 am to 12 pm.

Red Line

The Red Line, 25.1 kilometers long, connects King Fahd Sports City to King Saud University across 15 stations. It intersects with the Blue, Green, and Purple Lines at various stations, the Saudi Press Agency (SP!A) reported.

Green Line

The Green Line, 13.3 km long, connects King Abdulaziz Road to the National Museum. It serves various government entities and commercial facilities.

All stations on the line are open to the public on Sunday, except for the Ministry of Finance and the National Museum stations, which will be operational at a later date.

The Orange Line, which covers Madinah Road, will open on January 5, 2025, completing the Riyadh Metro network and making it fully operational.

The Riyadh Metro’s initial phase began on Sunday, December 1, featuring three lines: Blue, Yellow, and Purple.

Passengers may identify destinations and purchase tickets using the “Darb” mobile application or at the Riyadh Metro stations.