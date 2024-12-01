Video: First phase of Riyadh Metro begins operations for public

Riyadh: In a significant milestone, Riyadh Metro, the largest in the Middle East and the longest driverless train in the world, officially commenced its first phase of operations for the public on Sunday, December 1.
Several videos have gone viral on social media platforms, showing passengers excitedly boarding the metro.
This launch step is a crucial step towards achieving the city’s public transport objectives, enhancing urban mobility and reducing traffic congestion.
This comes after the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, inaugurated the Riyadh Metro project on Wednesday, November 27. It is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Riyadh by 30 percent and boost value of commercial and residential real estate.
Watch the videos here
The operations began on three lines out of the six lines. The first phase started with the Al Olaya-Al Batha route (Blue Line), King Khalid International Airport Road (Yellow Line), and Sheikh Hassan bin Hussein bin Ali Road (Purple Line), followed by the King Abdullah Road (Red Line), and King Abdulaziz Road (Green Line) on Sunday, December 15.
The final line, Madinah Road (Orange Line), will commence operations on January 5, 2025.
Riyadh Metro ticket prices
Ticket prices for the Riyadh Metro, starting at Saudi Riyals 4, with First Class options available for premium travel.
Tickets can only be purchased through the Darb app, providing a flawless experience.
The pricing is divided into two classes:
Standard Class:
- Two-hour pass: Saudi Riyals 4
- Three-day pass: Saudi Riyals 20
- Seven-day pass: Saudi Riyals 40
- Thirty-day pass: Saudi Riyals 140
First Class:
- Two-hour pass: Saudi Riyals 10
- Three-day pass: Saudi Riyals 50
- Seven-day pass: Saudi Riyals 100
- Thirty-day pass: Saudi Riyals 150
The network covers 176 kilometers and includes six lines with 85 stations, including four iconic hubs: King Abdullah Financial District, STC, Qasr Al Hokm, and Western Station.
These stations also provide integrated services including parking lots, customer services, ticket sales outlets, and a group of shops and restaurants, making them integrated urban centers.
The station designs were selected through an international architectural competition in which major international engineering companies participated.
Photos: Inside Riyadh Metro
Riyadh Art enriches metro stations with artworks
Riyadh Art, the world’s largest public art program, has unveiled four monumental public artworks with the launch of the Riyadh Metro, transforming key metro stations into cultural landmarks, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
At the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Metro Station, designed by the internationally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects, Alexander Calder’s Janey Waney takes center stage.
At the Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Metro Station, designed by the renowned architectural firm Snøhetta, Ugo Rondinone’s The Sun stands as a striking golden centerpiece, symbolizing energy and renewal.
The Riyadh Metro transport network aims to accommodate Riyadh’s growing population, with 80 bus routes and 842 buses passing through 2,860 stops by 2030.