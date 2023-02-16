North East hit by 3.9 magnitude earthquake

The two quakes that were reported last Sunday and Monday, of 4 and 3.2 magnitude respectively, had epicenters near Hojai in Central Assam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2023 2:36 pm IST
Karnataka: Mild tremors felt in two districts
Representative Image

Guwahati: An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit Meghalaya on Thursday, the third such incident in the northeast in a span of a week.

A report by the National Center for Seismology report also said that the epicenter of the latest quake, recorded at 9.26 am, lay in East Khasi Hills at a depth of 46 km.

The impact of the quake was felt in Shillong, the district headquarters of East Khasi Hills district, Ri-Bhoi and parts of Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district.

There was no immediate report of any injury or damage to any property.

The two quakes that were reported last Sunday and Monday, of 4 and 3.2 magnitude respectively, had epicenters near Hojai in Central Assam.

The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, with earthquakes occurring frequently recorded there.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2023 2:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button