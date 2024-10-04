North Korea to use all offensive forces including nuclear if attacked: Kim Jong Un

Seoul: North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong Un has said that the country would use all offensive forces, including nuclear weapons, if enemies attempt to use armed forces encroaching upon its sovereignty, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The North Korean leader made the remarks while inspecting a training base of the special operation units earlier this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kim stressed that the enemies’ threatening rhetoric, action, trick and attempt will not take away North Korea’s nuclear weapons and the country “has irreversibly secured the absolute strength as a nuclear power and the system and function for using it”, according to the KCNA report.

“To pray for a good luck of survival in a military conflict with the nuclear weapons state would be a foolish thing,” and “if such situation comes, the permanent existence of Seoul and the Republic of Korea would be impossible,” he was quoted by the KCNA as saying.