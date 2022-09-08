Northeast Delhi violence: Delhi Police concludes arguments before Delhi HC, opposes Umar Khalid’s bail plea

New Delhi : The Delhi Police on Wednesday concluded its arguments before the Delhi High Court while opposing a bail plea of Umar Khalid who was arrested in connection with a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi violence in February 2020.

The division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Rajanish Bhatnagar after hearing the arguments adjourned the hearing till Friday (September 9).

In the next hearing, the bench will hear the rebuttal arguments by the senior advocate Tridip Pais on behalf of Umar Khalid.

The High Court asked the counsel for the prosecution and Khalid to submit their written submissions in the case.

This case is connected with the larger conspiracy of the North East Delhi violence.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said Umar Khalid gave a message to his people in Delhi about the Chakka jam (blockading a road) during US President Donald Trump’s visit on February 24.

The special public prosecutor argued that on this date, Khalid was in Bihar.

Umar Khalid was not present in Delhi on February 24, 2020, the day that the violence began, according to the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), Amit Prasad, who argued before the bench. As part of the conspiracy, he had departed Delhi on February 23, SSP said.

SPP Amit Prasad made this submission on the basis of prosecution witnesses.

Prasad referred to the statement of protected witness Neon who had testified that he was told by Amanullah that Umar Khalid won’t be in Delhi on February 24 so that no one can have doubt about him.

SPP also referred to the statement of Tariq Anwar, a resident of Nevada Bihar. He testified that he had organised a protest in his area. Umar Khalid was invited to speak at the protest site.

During the hearing on August 1, the prosecution had said that the North East Delhi violence was the result of a larger conspiracy and the idea was to create a sense of fear in the minds of Muslims and to paralyse the city.

The senior advocate appearing for Umar Khalid had concluded his arguments on the bail plea. He submitted that no case of conspiracy is made out against his client and there are major contradictions in the statement of witnesses.

The said the objectionable speech was allegedly given by Umar in Amaravati on 17 February 2020. He was booked under UAPA by Delhi Police and was arrested on September 13, 2020.

Senior Advocate Tridip Pais had argued that there is no material, no basis for allegations in the charge sheet. It is based on hearsay.

During the argument on May 23, 2022, he argued that Sharjeel Imam had criticized a secular movement against CAA and Khalid does not agree with it.

Pais said, “I am (Umar Khalid) being lumped with a person who calls for a deeply communal protest against CAA. There is no ideological meeting of minds.