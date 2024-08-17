Norway closes representative office in Palestine

Oslo: Norway’s Representative Office in Al-Ram, Palestine, has been closed after the Israeli government decided to no longer facilitate Norway’s diplomatic presence with the Palestinian Authority.

In a press statement on Friday, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide condemned the Israeli decision as “extreme and unreasonable,” stating that it targets the Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority, all who defend international law, the two-state solution, and the Palestinians’ legitimate right to self-determination.

Despite the closure, Norway will continue its support for the Palestinian Authority, and the Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that this does not affect our work for Palestine and a viable Palestinian state. Our commitment will continue with full force,” said Eide.

For more than 30 years, Norway and its Representative Office have been committed to promoting a two-state solution, fostering peace between Israel and Palestine, and building Palestinian institutions, the Minister said.

The Netanyahu government’s decision, Eide said, has significantly impacted the local staff, Norwegian diplomats, and their families.

“We are now fully focused on how to safeguard our employees and our work in the best possible way,” the Minister added.

He expressed Norway’s gratitude for the support it had received from some countries and said that it will continue its support for “a viable Palestinian state and a sustainable two-state solution”.

Since Israel’s assault on Gaza began on October 7, over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and more than 92,400 others injured, according to Gaza’s local health authorities.