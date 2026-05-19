Norway journo questions PM Modi over avoiding questions from media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to take questions from journalists during his visit to Norway has triggered debate over press freedom and diplomatic media norms, after Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng repeatedly raised concerns publicly on X.

The controversy unfolded after Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre delivered official statements to the media without holding a question-and-answer session. As Modi exited the room, Lyng called out: “Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?”

Modi did not respond and walked away alongside Støre. Lyng later posted the video online, pointing to Norway’s top ranking on the World Press Freedom Index and India’s much lower position.

Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.



Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba.



It is our job to question the powers we cooperate… pic.twitter.com/vZHYZnAvev — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

Press norms

In another post, Lyng highlighted that press access during visits by foreign leaders is typically expected in Norway.

“In Norway, when foreign leaders visit, the press usually will get to ask questions. Not many, but a few,” she wrote. “That was not the case today with Modi, and will not be tomorrow either.”

In Norway, when foreign leaders visit. The press usually will get to ask questions. Not many, but a few. That was not the case today with Modi, and will not be tomorrow either. — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

Lyng later said she tried again to question Modi as he headed toward an elevator after the event.

“Tried to ask PM Modi a question on the way to the elevator too, but the closing doors stopped me,” she posted.

According to Lyng, she wanted to ask Modi whether he believed he deserved “the trust of the Nordic countries given his human rights violations and his restrictions on press freedom.”

Also Read PM Modi receives Norway’s highest civilian honour

Embassy response

The issue gained political traction in India after Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi shared the clip and criticised the Prime Minister for avoiding questions from journalists.

Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations that he did not take questions from journalists in Norway, saying “when there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear”.

The Congress leader made these remarks on X while sharing a video of a journalist in Norway, where Modi was seen walking away as she tried to ask a question.

“What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?” Gandhi said on X.

Indian Embassy in Norway responds

Soon after the exchange went viral, the Embassy of India in Norway responded publicly on X, inviting Lyng to attend a press briefing later that evening at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Oslo.

“Dear Ms @HelleLyngSvends, The Embassy is organizing a press briefing on the Prime Minister’s Visit this evening at 9:30pm at hotel Radisson Blu Plaza hotel. You are most welcome to come and ask your questions there,” the embassy posted.

Lyng replied that she had already signed up for the briefing and asked whether she would also be able to interview Modi directly. No further public response was issued.

Dear Ms @HelleLyngSvends,

The Embassy is organizing a press briefing on the Prime Minister’s Visit this evening at 9:30pm at hotel Raddisson BluPlaza hotel. You are most welcome to come and ask your questions there. https://t.co/AyFR6SSH5G — India in Norway (@IndiainNorway) May 18, 2026

Question on human rights in India

After the briefing, Lyng said she and a colleague questioned Indian representatives on both Modi’s visit and concerns relating to human rights in India.

“My colleague and I asked questions tonight both on why we should trust India given the human violations rights, and also about the visit,” she wrote.

She added that Indian officials did not directly answer her repeated questions on human rights issues and instead spoke about India’s Covid-19 response, yoga and other subjects.

“I tried multiple times to get them to be specific on human rights, but I was unsuccessful,” she said, adding that videos from the interaction would be published later.

My colleague and I asked questions tonight both on why we should trust India given the human violations rights, and also about the visit.



I tried multiple times to get them to be specific on human rights, but I was unsuccessful. The representatives talked about India’s effort… — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

As criticism and speculation intensified online, Lyng later issued another statement rejecting allegations that she was acting on behalf of any foreign government.

“I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government,” she wrote. “My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now.”

I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government.



My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now. — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

Earlier instance

The Norway episode is the second such instance during Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour where foreign media raised questions over the absence of press interactions.

During Modi’s visit to the Netherlands earlier in the tour, a Dutch journalist similarly questioned Indian officials about why the two Prime Ministers were not taking questions from the media.

Despite the controversy, Modi’s Norway visit also included a diplomatic honour, with King Harald V conferring on him the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway’s highest civilian award, for strengthening ties between India and Norway.