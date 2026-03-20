Not a goal, but a gesture: Ronaldo’s Eid wish goes viral

Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, March 20, extended warm Eid greetings to his global fanbase, wishing “peace and happiness” to those celebrating the festival.

“Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness,” the Portuguese forward wrote in a post on X.

The message was accompanied by an image of Ronaldo dressed in a traditional embroidered outfit, reflecting the festive spirit of the occasion. The post quickly gained traction online, drawing millions of views, along with hundreds of thousands of likes, reposts and comments within a short span.

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One user commented, “Eid Mubarak CR7 Thanks for the lovely wishes may your day be filled with joy, good food, and great moments with family. Looking forward to seeing more of your style.”

Another added, “Eid Mubarak Cristiano. Wishing you peace, happiness, and beautiful moments with your loved ones.”

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, has a significant following across the Middle East and South Asia, where Eid is widely celebrated.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed on Friday, March 20. Authorities confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening, March 18, completing the holy month of Ramzan with 30 days. Friday has therefore been declared the first day of Eid.