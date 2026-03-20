Indian killed in Saudi Arabia as Iran strikes escalate, Tehran says war will go on

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 20, confirmed that an Indian national was killed during recent attacks in the Kingdom on March 18, highlighting the widening regional fallout of the escalating US-Israel war on Iran.

“The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18,” it said in a post on X, adding that it is in touch with the bereaved family and local authorities and will extend all possible assistance.

The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th.



The Embassy is in touch with the family and local authorities. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this… — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) March 20, 2026

Six Indians killed, one missing across Gulf: MEA

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said six Indian nationals have died and one remains missing in incidents across the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict.

Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are coordinating with authorities to trace the missing person and repatriate the deceased.

Israel expands strikes across Iran, including Caspian region

The Israeli military said it had launched a fresh wave of airstrikes across Iran, including in the northern Caspian Sea region and the city of Nur, northeast of Tehran, signalling a broadening of its operational scope.

The expansion comes as Israel intensifies attacks on military and strategic infrastructure across multiple regions of Iran as part of its ongoing campaign.

Iran says war will continue

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it would continue developing missile capabilities despite sustained strikes, rejecting Israeli claims that its military strength had been degraded, the Associated Press reported.

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini said the war would persist, adding that the Iranian public expects the conflict to continue until the “enemy is completely exhausted”.

Civilian casualties and key infrastructure hit

Iranian authorities said four civilians were killed and eight injured in a strike on a residential area in Karaj, west of Tehran.

In a major escalation targeting maritime assets, the United States and Israel struck 16 Iranian cargo vessels in a port city, AFP reported, citing Iranian media. Fires were reported at southern ports including Bandar Lengeh and Bandar Kong.

Strikes also hit port infrastructure such as Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea, drawing concern from Russia over economic impacts in the region.

In Israel, an Iranian strike damaged critical external infrastructure at an oil refinery in Haifa, forcing a temporary shutdown expected to last several days.

Senior leadership losses mount

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the killing of its spokesman, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, in a joint US-Israeli strike.

Iranian media also reported the death of Brigadier General Ismail Ahmadi, intelligence chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Separately, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei mourned the death of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, who was killed earlier this week in an Israeli airstrike, describing him as a “hardworking minister”.

Tehran said such losses would not weaken its resolve and vowed continued retaliation.

Funeral held for Iran intelligence minister killed in strike

Iran’s Press TV shared footage from a funeral ceremony underway in Tehran for Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, who was killed in recent attacks.

Khatib’s death was confirmed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier this week following a targeted strike, according to Iranian state media.

A funeral ceremony is underway in Tehran for martyred Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib.



Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/6hRt5hiYnu — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 20, 2026

Iran launches drone attacks on Israeli targets

Iranian forces said they carried out drone strikes targeting Israeli military-linked infrastructure, including refuelling aircraft positions at Ben Gurion Airport.

Additional drone attacks were reported on Israel’s Channel 13 and the Ministry of Internal Security in Tel Aviv.

Israeli officials said several drones had been intercepted or lost over Iranian territory during ongoing operations.

Conflict spreads across multiple fronts

The confrontation continued to spill across the region, with Iran launching missiles and drones towards Gulf countries and Israel, raising fears of a broader regional war, the Associated Press reported.

Rockets were also fired from Lebanon towards the Golan Heights, while Israel carried out strikes in Syria, warning against threats to the Druze community.

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Syria seeks to stay out of conflict

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said he is working to keep his country out of the war, stressing that Syria is now aligned with neighbouring countries and seeking stability.

He also expressed “full solidarity” with Arab states amid the escalating crisis.

US signals strategy as strikes continue

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces continue to degrade Iran’s combat capabilities through sustained strikes on targets deep inside the country, as operations intensify.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assured lawmakers that Washington is not seeking regime change in Iran, The Washington Post reported, citing a US official.

Rubio said the focus remains on weakening Iran’s military capabilities rather than altering its political leadership.

US weighs easing Iran oil sanctions

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Iranian oil stranded at sea could begin reaching global markets within three to four days if sanctions are lifted, signalling a potential shift in supply dynamics.

“Within days, within three or four days, that oil will start to arrive at ports,” Wright said in an interview with Fox Business.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier indicated that Washington may soon remove sanctions on Iranian oil held on tankers, potentially releasing around 140 million barrels to stabilise prices after disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The move is aimed at easing pressure on global oil markets, where supply has been strained by the ongoing conflict.

Global reactions and diplomatic tensions rise

Russia summoned Israel’s ambassador in Moscow after an Israeli strike wounded a Russia Today (RT) television crew in southern Lebanon, calling it a violation of international law.

Switzerland has halted approvals for weapons exports to the United States, citing its neutrality. The government said arms exports to countries involved in the conflict with Iran cannot be authorised during the war.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that both sides may have committed war crimes and called for an immediate halt to hostilities.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian cautioned that the conflict could engulf the wider region if not contained.

Ukraine expands role in regional security

Ukraine has deployed interceptor units to help protect critical and civilian infrastructure in five Middle Eastern countries, its Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said.

“Work is also underway to expand coverage areas,” he added.

Travel advisories and regional impact deepen

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that travellers to or transiting through the Middle East may not be able to leave if the conflict escalates, urging its nationals to depart while commercial flights remain available.

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted multiple missiles and drones, reflecting the growing spillover of the conflict into Gulf states.

الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية تتعامل مع 4 صواريخ باليستية و 26 طائرة مسيرة.



تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية (20 مارس 2026) مع 4 صواريخ باليستية، و 26 طائرة مسيرة قادمة من إيران.



ومنذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 338 صاروخاً باليستياً، و… pic.twitter.com/ItXnv8CKvh — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 20, 2026

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said Colombo had earlier refused a US request to station warplanes, signalling regional caution.

Intensifying war with no immediate end

The US-Israel campaign has expanded into sustained, large-scale strikes across Iran, while Tehran continues retaliatory attacks across the region, disrupting energy infrastructure and global markets, Reuters reported.

With both sides escalating military operations and targeting strategic assets, the conflict shows no immediate signs of easing, raising fears of a prolonged regional war with far-reaching global consequences.