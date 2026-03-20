Netanyahu warns on Iran uranium as US approves USD 7 billion arms sales to UAE

As the United States–Israel war on Iran entered its 21st day on Friday, March 20, hostilities intensified across multiple fronts, with sustained missile exchanges, regional spillover and growing concerns over energy security.

Iran launches coordinated missile barrage

Iranian state television reported multiple waves of missile strikes towards Israel within a short span, describing the assault as part of the 66th phase of its “True Promise 4” operation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it deployed heavy, multi-warhead systems, including Qadr, Khorramshahr and Kheibar Shekan missiles, along with drones.

Israeli authorities confirmed sirens across the Galilee, Haifa Bay, Jerusalem and southern regions. The Home Front Command reported falling debris and impacts at two locations in Jerusalem.

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Israel strikes Tehran as fighting intensifies

In response, the Israeli military said it targeted Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran. Explosions were reported in and around the capital, with air defence systems activated.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a fresh wave of strikes on Friday, stating that operations were focused on strategic infrastructure in central Tehran. The strikes coincided with Nowruz, the Persian New Year, as residents reported renewed blasts across the city.

Netanyahu warns over Iran’s uranium programme

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s advancing uranium enrichment and nuclear capabilities remain central to Israel’s military campaign.

He warned that allowing Tehran to continue developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missile systems would pose a serious threat to regional and global security. Netanyahu also said he believes the war could end sooner than expected.

“I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think,” he said at a press conference.

US urges restraint on energy targets

US President Donald Trump said he had asked Netanyahu not to target Iran’s energy infrastructure following the strike on the South Pars gas field.

He said Washington does not support further attacks on oil and gas facilities and confirmed he had urged Israel to avoid such actions going forward.

Netanyahu said Israel acted independently in the South Pars strike and indicated that future attacks on energy sites would be held back. Conflicting reports remain over whether the United States had prior knowledge of the operation.

US approves USD 7 billion arms sales to UAE: Report

Amid the escalating conflict, the United States has approved around USD 7 billion in previously undisclosed arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, signalling deepening defence cooperation in the region, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The package includes Patriot PAC-3 missile systems worth approximately USD 5.6 billion and CH-47 Chinook helicopters valued at around USD 1.32 billion. The approvals expand on earlier agreements and were not publicly disclosed under US arms export rules.

The move comes as Gulf countries heighten defence preparedness in response to ongoing missile and drone threats linked to the conflict.

Pezeshkian warns of wider global consequences

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US actions against Iran, including what he described as the assassination of its former supreme leader, signal a dangerous shift in international conflict.

In a post on X, he warned that failure by the international community to respond decisively could have far-reaching consequences. “If the international community does not firmly stand against this crisis, the fire of this flame will burn the robes of many,” he said.

The nature of the Zionist regime is state terrorism. Yet US aggression against Iran and the assassination of the martyred Leader sets a new precedent in international disputes that will destroy global legal norms. If the world fails to stand firm, its flames will burn many. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 19, 2026

Gulf region on high alert

Tensions spread across the Gulf as multiple countries reported aerial threats.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said air defence systems were activated in response to a missile threat, urging residents to remain in safe locations.

Authorities later confirmed the situation had stabilised and normal activities could resume, while advising continued caution.

Explosions were also reported in Dubai early Friday as defences intercepted incoming projectiles during Eid-ul-Fitr. Kuwait confirmed missile interceptions, while Saudi Arabia said it had destroyed two drones over its Eastern Province.

Qatar warned that damage to its Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas facility from an Iranian strike could take up to five years to repair. QatarEnergy said exports have dropped by around 17%, with estimated annual losses of about USD 20 billion.

Hezbollah opens Lebanon front

In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas, including Sir al-Gharbiya, Kfar Sir and Mazraat al-Qatrani.

Hezbollah said it had launched missile attacks on northern Israel, including the settlement of Shlomi, and targeted Israeli troop positions near the border.

Iran warns regional countries

Iran called on neighbouring states to prevent the United States and Israel from using their territory or bases for attacks, warning such cooperation would violate international law.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said countries facilitating such operations could be considered complicit, while reiterating Iran’s right to self-defence.

UN pressure grows over Strait of Hormuz

At the United Nations, Bahrain called for urgent action over continued attacks on Gulf countries and critical infrastructure.

A recent Security Council resolution urged Iran to halt strikes on civilian and energy facilities and avoid disrupting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for nearly 20% of global oil shipments.

Netanyahu said efforts are underway, with US support, to keep the waterway open, warning that prolonged disruption could impact global oil markets.

UAE dismantles alleged network

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said they had dismantled a network allegedly linked to Iran and Hezbollah, accusing it of financing terrorism and threatening national security.

Humanitarian crisis deepens in Lebanon

France pledged nearly USD 20 million in additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon as the situation worsens.

Lebanese authorities say Israeli strikes have displaced more than one million people and killed over 1,000, with many forced into overcrowded shelters or living in dire conditions.

Global economic impact widens

The conflict is increasingly affecting global markets, with disruptions to oil and gas supplies pushing up fuel prices in several countries.

As fighting continues across multiple fronts, fears are growing that the conflict could escalate further, posing significant risks to regional stability and global energy security.