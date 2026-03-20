US-Israel-Iran war: Iran’s Supreme Leader says enemies’ ‘security must be taken away’

The US-Israel war on Iran escalated on Friday, March 20, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a hardline warning while missile strikes, rising casualties and regional disruptions continued.

Khamenei issues hardline message

Khamenei said Iran’s enemies must be stripped of their “security” in a statement addressed to President Masoud Pezeshkian following Israeli strikes that killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, the Associated Press reported.

He has not appeared publicly since assuming leadership after the February 28 airstrike that killed his father.

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Iran fires missiles at Israel

Iran launched multiple missiles targeting central Israel, triggering sirens and interception systems.

Explosions were reported, with a second barrage following shortly after.

Rocket trails light up the sky over Netanya during Iranian missile attacks, March 18, 2026. Photo: AFP

Iran rejects Israeli claims on capabilities

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said missile production continues despite the war, countering Israeli claims that its military capacity has been degraded.

Death toll in Iran crosses 3,100

The Human Rights Activists News Agency said 3,186 people have been killed since the war began, including 1,394 civilians and at least 210 children.

Israel strikes Syria over Druze attacks

Israel said it carried out strikes in Syria in response to attacks on the Druze community in Sweida.

The military said it targeted infrastructure linked to the violence, marking a further expansion of the conflict’s geographic scope.

US accelerates military deployment

The United States is speeding up the deployment of Marines, sailors and additional naval assets to the Middle East.

Reports also suggested Washington had prior knowledge of Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, contradicting earlier public remarks.

Saudi intercepts drones, Bahrain incident reported

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted 20 drones over its Eastern Province.

In Bahrain, a warehouse fire was reported following missile-related activity.

Eid restrictions across Gulf

Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE restricted Eid prayers to mosques, suspending traditional open-air gatherings as a precaution.

Israel bars Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli authorities barred Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, citing security concerns linked to the ongoing conflict.

Worshippers were prevented from entering the compound, while gatherings near Damascus Gate were dispersed, with tear gas used in the area during Eid prayers.

Oil markets remain volatile

Crude prices eased on signs of possible de-escalation but uncertainty persists.

Saudi officials warned prices could surge past USD 180 per barrel if disruptions continue.

IEA outlines demand measures

The International Energy Agency proposed steps such as remote work, reduced speed limits and limiting travel to ease demand pressures.

UN warns of wider crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an end to the conflict, warning it could spiral and worsen civilian suffering.

US targets Iran-linked cyber operations

The United States seized four domains linked to Iranian intelligence as part of a broader crackdown on cyber activity.

India asks airlines to avoid nine Middle East airspaces

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to avoid nine Middle East airspaces — Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE.

Flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia may continue under restrictions, including not flying below 32,000 feet in designated areas.

The advisory is valid until March 28 and requires airlines to prepare contingency plans.

Germany declines ICJ intervention

Germany said it will not intervene in the ICJ case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Iran women’s team given hero’s welcome after asylum controversy

Iran’s women’s football team received a hero’s welcome in Tehran following an asylum controversy during a tournament in Australia.

Watch the video here

Global reactions

India’s envoy to the UK warned against attacks on international shipping, while Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for UN intervention.