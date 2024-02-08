Not all schools in Hyderabad declare holiday today

Schools that decided to declare a holiday on February 8 sent messages to parents at the eleventh hour on Wednesday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 12:44 pm IST
Schools in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared February 8 as a holiday for schools in Hyderabad and other districts in the state, along with government offices.

However, not all schools have chosen to remain closed today, as it is an optional holiday according to the Telangana state calendar.

Schools in Hyderabad confirm holiday at 11th hour

Even schools that decided to declare a holiday on February 8 sent messages to parents at the eleventh hour on Wednesday.

In February, Telangana is observing three holidays—two for Shab-e-Meraj and Shab-e-Barat, and another for Sri Panchami. All these holidays are listed as optional, and there is no general holiday in the current month.

As the Telangana government listed Shab-e-Meraj as an optional holiday, some schools in Hyderabad opted not to declare February 8 as a holiday.

