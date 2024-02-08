Not all schools in Hyderabad declare holiday today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared February 8 as a holiday for schools in Hyderabad and other districts in the state, along with government offices.

However, not all schools have chosen to remain closed today, as it is an optional holiday according to the Telangana state calendar.

Schools in Hyderabad confirm holiday at 11th hour

Even schools that decided to declare a holiday on February 8 sent messages to parents at the eleventh hour on Wednesday.

In February, Telangana is observing three holidays—two for Shab-e-Meraj and Shab-e-Barat, and another for Sri Panchami. All these holidays are listed as optional, and there is no general holiday in the current month.

Shab-e-Meraj observed with religious fervour in Hyderabad

Shab-e-Meraj, a holy night for Muslims worldwide, was celebrated with religious fervor in Hyderabad yesterday.

Late-night prayers took place at various mosques in the city, and a significant number of devotees offered prayers at Makkah Masjid near the historic Charminar.

As the Telangana government listed Shab-e-Meraj as an optional holiday, some schools in Hyderabad opted not to declare February 8 as a holiday.