Watch: Shab-e-Meraj observed with religious fervour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Shab-e-Meraj, a holy night for Muslims worldwide, was celebrated with religious fervor in Hyderabad last night.

Late-night prayers were held at various mosques in the city.

Prayers offered on Shab-e-Meraj in Hyderabad

A large number of devotees offered prayer at Makkah Masjid near the historic Charminar.

Not only in Hyderabad but Muslims around the world also performed night-long prayers on Shab-e-Meraj to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s night journey from Makkah to Jerusalem.

Telangana government declares holiday

The Telangana government declared a holiday on February 8 for Shab-e-Meraj.

The holiday will be observed by schools, colleges, and government offices in the state.

In the current month, another holy night, Shab-e-Barat, is scheduled for celebration on February 26, 2024.