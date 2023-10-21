Not Ankita, THIS contestant is the highest paid in Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is ready to step into its second week and the first week has already left a lasting impression on fans. Since the show’s inception, one of the most curious topics of discussion has been the hefty salaries that celebrities command to be a part of the Bigg Boss experience. Every year, stars decide to leave their luxurious lifestyles behind and join the reality show, earning significant sums for their participation.

Mannara Chopra, the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17?

Initial reports suggested that television bahus Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma were the highest-paid contestants on Bigg Boss 17. However, fresh updates suggest that it’s not Ankita but actress Mannara Chopra, the sister of Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, who is taking home the top paycheck.

Reportedly, Mannara is charging a whopping Rs 15 lakhs per week for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, making her the highest-paid celebrity on the show.

Ankita and Aishwarya’s Remuneration

Hot on Mannara’s heels, we have Ankita and Aishwarya Sharma, who are also reportedly earning handsomely for their participation. The two TV actresses are said to be pocketing an impressive Rs 11-12 lakhs per week for their entertaining presence on Bigg Boss 17.

As the weeks progress, we can expect more twists, turns, and interesting developments on the show, keeping fans engaged and eager to see who will emerge as the ultimate winner of BB 17.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and scoops on Bigg Boss 17.