Not cancelling Airport Metro, Pharma City, just streamlining them: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, January 1, denied the reports that the Airport Metro and the Pharma City plans laid down by the previous BRS government were cancelled by his government.

“We are streamlining it keeping in mind the public interest. In comparison to the routes proposed by the previous government, we will reduce the distance and cost to the airport,” he said in a review meeting with officials.

He further said that a metro line from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Shamshabad Airport via the Old City will be laid.

“From Nagole to Chandrayan Gutta via LB Nagar and Owaisi Hospital, we will link to the metro line going to the airport,” he said, adding that the metro line will be extended from Miyapur to Ramachandrapuram and Mind Space to Financial District “if necessary.”

The chief minister also remarked that there will not be enough commuter traffic from Gachibowli to the airport.

“Our proposed new metro lines will cost less than the proposed budget put forward by the previous government. We will create clusters, especially between the ring road and the regional ring road as Pharma City. We will establish these clusters with zero pollution,” he said.

Speaking further, Revanth said that the former chief minister’s camp office will be converted into a state guest house.

He promised to fill all the nominated posts with individuals who worked for the Congress party. “We will also make sure that social justice is maintained in the appointments of officials,” he added.