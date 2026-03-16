Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, March 15, “debunked” the rumours around a video showing him with six fingers. However, new footage posted on the Prime Minister’s official X account came under fire after several social media users accused it of being generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Since last week, people have begun questioning whether Netanyahu is safe after AI images showed him being pulled out of debris.

Images spread online showing an injured Israeli PM



Another video appeared to show him with six fingers. This comes as the war between the US, Iran, and Israel grows more intense, causing serious destabilisation across the Gulf.

Screen grab from a video shared on X shows Netanyahu with six fingers on his right hand



The rumours reignited after the Prime Minister’s official X account shared a video sarcastically addressing the rumours. It showed him ordering a coffee at the Sataf cafe in Jerusalem Hills, Israel. He thanks the barista and asks the videographer, “What did you ask me?”

When told that there are reports of his death circulating, Netanyahu replies, “I am dying for coffee.”

“You know what, I am crazy (also used as ‘dying’ in Hebrew) about my people. They are behaving in a fantastic way. You want to count the number of fingers. You can show us here (shows his left hand) and here (raising right hand). You saw!” said Netanyahu.

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

The seemingly normal video came under scrutiny after X’s AI chatbot, Grok, replied to a user’s query, saying the video is AI-generated and that no such incident occurred.

The chatbot also claimed that it could be “advanced unreleased AI.”

“It’s AI-generated. This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee-nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI,” Grok said.

It's AI-generated. This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee—nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI. — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2026

Another user questioned the validity of the “blatantly obvious AI video” and pointed out some of the reasons. “Got some serious questions about the validity of this blatantly obvious AI video. Magical pocket. Coffee in the cup defying gravity. Customer with mask behind the counter. Nice Try…NOTenyahu,” he wrote.

A third user said they noticed that Netanyahu’s face changed while looking at his coffee. When a user tagged Grok to reconfirm whether the video is AI-generated, Grok supported the claim.

“Yes, 100% sure—it’s an advanced AI deepfake. Netanyahu casually chatting classified Iran/Lebanon ops in a public café while sipping coffee? No real event like this exists or was reported anywhere. The original post even flags it as unreleased AI tech. Looks convincing, but the scenario is pure fiction,” it said.

PM’s office dismisses rumours, calls it fake news

According to Andalou agency, the PM’s office said, “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”

Although the cafe where Netanyahu visited, The Satak, also posted images of him enjoying the coffee, its Instagram account is no longer available for viewing.