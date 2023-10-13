‘Not denying to contest MP Assembly polls’, says Scindia

Amid speculation on his candidature for the Assembly election, it was the first time that Scindia has spoken on the issue.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File photo/ANI)

Bhopal: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he has not denied contesting the upcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

The minister made the statement after a section of media here claimed that during a meeting at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence late on Thursday, Scindia had denied contesting the Assembly election.

“Some media organisations running news that I have denied to contest the Assembly election, which is completely false,” Scindia said in an official statement on Friday.

He did not make it clear whether he would contest the Assembly election, however, his refusal of denial for the same has given rise to the possibility that Scindia might contest the election.

Ever since the central BJP leadership fielded several heavyweights, including three Union Ministers and the party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from their respective home districts, the political circles have been speculating that Scindia might also contest the Assembly election.

Scindia left the Congress in March 2020 and joined the BJP causing the collapse of then Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

