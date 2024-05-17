‘Not enough evidence’: Delhi HC grants bail to Abdul Rehman in ISIS case

Bengaluru: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Ammar Abdul Rehman, the grandson of former Ullal MLA B M Idinabba, in an ISIS-related case. The court ruled that having an ISIS flag and pamphlet on a mobile phone is not sufficient evidence to label someone a terrorist. Rehman was arrested on August 21, 2021, under the charge of having terrorist links with ISIS.

However, the court found that mere attraction to an extremist organisation does not constitute a terrorist link. Downloading ISIS videos and listening to speeches also cannot be brought under the UAPA Act. The court emphasised that evidence found on Rehman’s mobile phone, including clips of Osama Bin Laden, ISIS flags, and pro-ISIS speeches, does not conclusively prove his connection to ISIS.

Also Read Karnataka govt to increase cheap liquor prices after LS polls

The court acknowledged that such materials are accessible on the internet, and anyone can download them. Therefore, they cannot be used as definitive proof of terrorist involvement. Notably, the NIA (National Investigation Agency) had already filed a charge sheet against several individuals in connection with the case.

Ammar Abdul Rehman, along with his wife Deepti Marla alias Mariam, had been arrested by the NIA Special Anti-Terrorism Squad. However, the Delhi court’s recent decision granted bail to Rehman due to the lack of additional evidence after a lengthy trial.

Deepti Marla alias Mariam, a native of Kushalnagar in Kodagu district who married Rehman’s grandson Anas Abdul Rahman, had converted to Islam. The NIA had accused her of working for ISIS based on instructions. The voluntary FIR (First Information Report) was registered by the Delhi NIA on March 5, 2021. Despite the bail for Rehman, Deepti Marla remains in NIA custody.