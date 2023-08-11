‘Not feeling safe in India’, says son of train firing victim

Accused Singh was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th August 2023 11:41 pm IST
Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan accused of shooting four persons dead on board the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train being brought to the Borivali Police Station (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: “Not feeling safe here, planning to shift to another country,” said the distraught son of a train passenger who was among four people shot dead allegedly by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express late last month.

BookMyMBBS

On Friday, a city court did not allow the victim’s son to attend remand proceedings when Singh (33) was produced before it at the end of his police custody. The RPF cop was later sent to jail under judicial remand by the court.

Also Read
Train firing: Accused RPF constable’s police custody extended till Aug 11

Anxiously waiting outside the courtroom, the 34-year-old man, who works in Dubai and recently returned to India, said they were not getting help from any quarters.

MS Education Academy

Singh allegedly shot dead his senior officer and three passengers travelling in difference bogies when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the wee hours of July 31. He was subsequently arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The motive behind the horrendous crime was not yet known.

The victim’s son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

The man further said they are not feeling safe here and planning to move to another country.

“We are feeling unsafe, why would we stay here?” he said, adding “obviously our house will be here (in India) and will come for a few days.”

The GRP has booked Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153A which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, besides provisions related to murder and kidnapping.

Accused Singh was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

He first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. Singh then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th August 2023 11:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button