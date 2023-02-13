Not MC Stan, Bigg Boss 16 actual WINNER was…

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh won the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, defeating Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While fans are going crazy over his victory, recent reports suggest that the actual and ‘fixed’ winner of the show was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Yes, you read that right! Priyanka, who is a well-known face on the Colors channel, was reportedly the intended winner of Bigg Boss 16, but Stan’s huge vote count resulted in his victory. It is also being said that the winner’s name was changed at the last moment.

It seems like Stan’s huge vote count made it impossible for the makers to ignore the will of the viewers. These speculations sparked after a tweet of someone who is an alleged employee of Endemol Shine India went crazy viral. Have a look at it below.

Reality dekhlo.. 👀 Said by Endomol's Creative Director..



Trophy 🏆 #MCStan ko milni chahiye. If voting system is real.. if not then be prepared #colors to get boycott 🙅🙅 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss16Finale pic.twitter.com/XAVB1bXuve — Prince (@PrinceImam007) February 12, 2023

This has caused a stir on social media, with many fans of both MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary weighing in on the controversy. Despite all this buzz, both Stan and Priyanka have received congratulations from fans and peers alike for reaching top 3.

What’s your take on MC Stan’s win in Bigg Boss 16? Was he the deserving winner of the show? Comment your thoughts below.

