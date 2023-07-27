Not Sreeleela, meet another NEW rising actress of Tollywood

Hyderabad: In a refreshing turn of events, the Telugu film industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, with local talent finally receiving the recognition they deserve. Sreeleela, the epitome of a ‘Telugu ammayi,’ has paved the way for other Telugu girls to make a name for themselves in Tollywood. Her meteoric rise to fame has called into question the widely held belief that filmmakers prefer talent from outside the state.

Following in the footsteps of Sreeleela, Vaishnavi Chaitanya has stunned everyone with her outstanding performance in the blockbuster hit “Baby.” Vaishnavi, who was born and raised in Hyderabad, has received critical acclaim for her captivating performance, with even Allu Arjun praising her talent.

Her on-screen presence and versatility have already made a significant impact in the industry, drawing comparisons to another leading actress Sreeleela. With a natural flair for acting and a dedication to her craft, Vaishnavi’s potential to surpass other leading Tollywood actresses seems undeniable.

It seems like Vaishnavi too is on her way to becoming the next reigning queen of the Telugu film industry.

She too is likely to beat the top actresses like — Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sreeleela and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s rise represents a promising shift in the Telugu film industry’s landscape. As audiences celebrate these incredible talents, one can only hope that more filmmakers will recognize the wealth of talent available in their own backyard.