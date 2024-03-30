Not Tere Bin 2, but Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming drama is…

Islamabad: Fans in Pakistan and India have been eagerly anticipating the return of Yumna Zaidi as Meerab in Tere Bin season 2, hoping to witness her chemistry with Wahaj Ali’s character, Murtasim, once again. However, while the official announcement of Tere Bin 2 has been made, there’s still no update on its premiere date, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Tere Bin 2, Yumna Zaidi has exciting news for her fans. She will be making her next appearance in Green Entertainment’s upcoming drama serial, “Gentleman,” alongside renowned actor Humayun Saeed in the lead role. Directed by Haissam Hussain, “Gentleman” promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring an intriguing storyline.

The drama revolves around the tale of Iqbal Munna, a local goon engaged in a battle with the gentlemen of society. His life takes a dramatic turn when he falls in love with Zarnab (Yumna), a charming young woman, setting the stage for a series of unexpected events.

Fans were treated to a gripping teaser of “Gentleman,” released on Green Entertainment’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts.

While fans may have to wait a little longer for “Tere Bin 2,” Yumna Zaidi’s involvement in “Gentleman” ensures that viewers will have an exciting new drama to look forward to in the meantime.