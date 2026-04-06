Not Tere Bin 2, this sequel is Yumna Zaidi’s next Pakistani drama

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi continues to enjoy immense popularity not just in Pakistan but also in India, especially after the global success of her drama Tere Bin. Starring opposite Wahaj Ali, her portrayal of Meerub won hearts and left fans eagerly waiting for her next project.

The actress was last seen in the Ramzan special Dekh Zara Pyar Se, which concluded on March 23. Since then, curiosity around her upcoming work has only grown stronger.

Now, there seems to be a major update and it’s one that has thrilled fans.

Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Parizaad’ season 2 on the cards?

According to the latest reports from Pakistani entertainment circles, a sequel to the critically acclaimed drama Parizaad is confirmed and currently in early stages of development. The much-loved on-screen pair of Yumna Zaidi and Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played Quratulain and Parizaad respectively, are reportedly in talks to return.

If everything falls into place, the sequel is expected to reunite the original creative team, with Hashim Nadeem Khan as the writer and Shahzad Kashmiri as the director.

A look back at ‘Parizaad’

The first season of Parizaad, which aired between 2021 and 2022, was widely praised and became one of the most celebrated Pakistani dramas in recent times. Known for its unique storytelling and powerful performances, the show struck a chord with audiences across borders.

Ahmed Ali Akbar’s portrayal of a soft-spoken, sensitive man navigating societal biases earned him widespread acclaim and multiple awards. The drama also enjoyed massive viewership on digital platforms and consistently trended on social media.

In fact, such was its popularity that the final episode was screened in cinemas, an achievement rarely seen for television dramas.

While an official confirmation on season 2 is still awaited, the buzz alone has already created a wave of excitement among fans, who are eager to see Yumna Zaidi return to yet another powerful role