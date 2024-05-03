Nothing can stop me from contesting LS polls from Karakat: Pawan Singh

Patna: Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Pawan Singh said on Friday, May 3, that he is the son of Bihar and no one can stop him from contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Karakat as an independent candidate.

After Pawan Singh had recently said that he would be contesting the polls from Karakat as an independent, Union Minister R. K. Singh suggested that he should step back from the constituency.

Pawan Singh said, “Many leaders like R. K. Singh believe that BJP should expel me from the party if I contest the election from Karakat.”

“I am a son of Bihar and the people of Karakat have accepted me as a son. Now, I will not say anything further. Our people are intelligent,” he said.

The Union Minister had said, “NDA’s candidate from Karakat is Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha. Whoever will contest against Kushwaha will be his opponent. He would be against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

From the grand alliance, CPI-ML’s Rajaram Singh will be contesting from Karakat.

Pawan Singh belongs to an upper-caste family and is a native of the Bhojpur district.

Karakat Lok Sabha constituency is slated to go to polls on June 1.