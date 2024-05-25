Notice issued to Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the Central government has issued the notice to Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal, on May 25.

“Prajwal’s passport will not be cancelled if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engages in politics after writing letters to the Prime Minister and Ministry of External Affairs,” Joshi told the media persons.

He said that the Karnataka Police Department should either provide the official notification to the Central government or provide a court order regarding the matter.

“SIT recently provided information to the Centre. Official information was given a month after the scandal came to light on May 21. However, the Central government took immediate action against Prajwal. There is a 10-day window to act once information is passed from the state to the Centre,” he said.

He said that instead of politicising the case, Prajwal should be brought back from the foreign country.

“The Chief Minister, who is himself an advocate, should know that as per the rules, the Police Department should have issued a notice, and specific details of the case should have been sent to the Center along with the FIR,” he said.

Joshi alleged that the state government allowed Prajwal Revanna to fly to a foreign country and then started pointing fingers at the Centre.

“Why the police did not take action after the scandal came to light on April 21. Prajwal escaped to a foreign country on April 28,” he said.