Notification for 6612 government jobs in Telangana to be released soon

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to release notifications for 6612 government jobs within the state.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sabitha Indra Reddy, the Telangana state minister for education, announced that the notification for 6612 teacher positions would be issued in the next two days. Among the overall vacancies, 5,089 are designated for filling within regular schools, while the remaining 1,523 positions are allocated for special-abled students’ schools.

Giving the details of the government job recruitment process in Telangana, she outlined that it would be conducted by the District Selection Committee (DSC), in contrast to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Speaking about the earlier job recruitments in Telangana, the minister mentioned that the state government has already completed the recruitment of a total of 11,714 positions in Gurukulas, as well as 5,310 teacher posts.

Furthermore, she elaborated that the recruitment process for an additional 3,140 positions at the intermediate and degree college levels is currently underway in Telangana.