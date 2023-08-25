Notification for 6612 government jobs in Telangana to be released soon

The recruitment would be conducted by the District Selection Committee

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 25th August 2023 8:26 am IST
Telangana: Recruitment to begin for 1520 health assistant posts
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to release notifications for 6612 government jobs within the state.

During a press conference on Thursday, Sabitha Indra Reddy, the Telangana state minister for education, announced that the notification for 6612 teacher positions would be issued in the next two days. Among the overall vacancies, 5,089 are designated for filling within regular schools, while the remaining 1,523 positions are allocated for special-abled students’ schools.

Giving the details of the government job recruitment process in Telangana, she outlined that it would be conducted by the District Selection Committee (DSC), in contrast to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

MS Education Academy

Speaking about the earlier job recruitments in Telangana, the minister mentioned that the state government has already completed the recruitment of a total of 11,714 positions in Gurukulas, as well as 5,310 teacher posts.

Furthermore, she elaborated that the recruitment process for an additional 3,140 positions at the intermediate and degree college levels is currently underway in Telangana.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 25th August 2023 8:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011.
Back to top button