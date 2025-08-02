Notorious drug peddler held in Dhoolpet, 21 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of Prohibition and Excise apprehended a notorious ganja peddler Lakhan Singh of Dhoolpet, on Saturday. A total 21.425 kilograms of ganja was seized from him.

Lakhan Singh was carrying the ganja in a car when the STF team, who were keeping surveillance over him, stopped the vehicle at Jiyaguda and found the drug.

Lakhan Singh’s car was piloted by a two-wheeler rider Pavan, who was also arrested.

A case is booked against eight persons who helped Lakhan Singh in procuring and sale of ganja. further investigations are underway.

Two days before, the Narcotics Control Bureau in Hyderabad intercepted a female passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and seized 40.2 kilograms of hydroponic ganja. The value of the ganja is estimated to be Rs. 14 crores. The woman had arrived from Dubai had kept the drug in her two checked-in baggage.