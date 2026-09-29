Now, direct Hyderabad-Tashkent flight service from RGIA

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday, September 29, launched the inaugural Centrum Air service between Hyderabad and Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

A significant new connection takes flight from Hyderabad Airport.



Centrum Air has launched South India’s first direct route to Uzbekistan, connecting Hyderabad with Tashkent and establishing a new direct gateway to Central Asia.



The launch marks an important addition to… pic.twitter.com/4yQs5QcLw9 — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) September 29, 2026

The inaugural flight departed from Hyderabad Airport in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, Centrum Air, and other stakeholders.

According to its website, Centrum Air is Uzbekistan’s leading private airline, “operating one of the most modern fleets in the country. Young, ambitious, and constantly reaching new heights — we expand our route network every year, introduce advanced technologies, and continuously enhance our service quality.”