Now, direct Hyderabad-Tashkent flight service from RGIA

The inaugural flight departed from Hyderabad Airport in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, Centrum Air, and other stakeholders.

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Now, direct Hyderabad-Tashkent flight service from RGIA
The inaugural flight took off from Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29.

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday, September 29, launched the inaugural Centrum Air service between Hyderabad and Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The inaugural flight departed from Hyderabad Airport in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, Centrum Air, and other stakeholders.

According to its website, Centrum Air is Uzbekistan’s leading private airline, “operating one of the most modern fleets in the country. Young, ambitious, and constantly reaching new heights — we expand our route network every year, introduce advanced technologies, and continuously enhance our service quality.”

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