Now, get online certificate for vehicle breakdown in Dubai

Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can now obtain a ‘To Whom it May Concern’ certificate for insurance claim if their vehicle breaks down due to adverse weather conditions.

The announcement comes as a relief to motorists, as most parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed a heavy rainfall, hail, thunder, and lightning on Monday, morning, February 12.

This service is specifically for vehicles damaged due to natural disasters, “especially considering the conditions the country is experiencing due to extreme weather conditions and heavy rainfall”.

According to Dubai Police Director Brigadier Mansour Al Qargaoui, motorists can now apply for a damaged vehicle certificate through their website or application, uploading photos, and receiving the certificate electronically within 1-2 business days for a fee of Dirham 95.

Previously, motorists had to apply online and physically present their damaged vehicle at the nearest police station for inspection to verify the cause of damage, after which a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate was issued electronically.

Al Qargaoui emphasized the integration of automation in the city’s future objectives to make it the world’s smartest city, using the latest technologies and artificial intelligence systems to automate all services.

This aims to enhance police service by providing proactive solutions, faster procedures, and enhancing customer satisfaction, ultimately improving their quality of life.