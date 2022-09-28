Now get PCC from Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian citizens who wanted to apply for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) can now approach Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) located in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

The purpose behind the service at POPSKs is to provide relief and improve people’s experience while availing of passport-related services.

The External Affairs Ministry has taken this decision anticipating a surge in demand for PCCs.

As the facility at POPSKs reduces the burden on Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad and other parts of the country, it will be beneficial for Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, students going abroad for education, long-term visa, emigration, etc.

How to apply for PCC?

Those who want to apply for a PCC need to visit the Passport Seva website and select the available slots.

Steps to apply for PCC at PSK, POPSKs

Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here). New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in to the portal. Once logged in, applicants can apply online by selecting a slot either at PSKs or POPSKs If the applicant’s address is different from what is mentioned on Passport, he/she has to submit proof of address. At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages.

PSKs in Hyderabad

There are three PSKs in Hyderabad. They are