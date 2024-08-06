Nowhera Shaik Case: ED raids in Hyderabad uncover properties worth crores

During the raids, cash worth Rs 90 lakh and 12 luxury cars, including BMW, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Scorpio, were found.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th August 2024 11:42 am IST
Nowhera Shaikh
Nowhera Shaik CEO and Managing Director of Heera group. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted raids at five locations in Hyderabad and found properties worth Rs 70 crore in the names of Heera Gold Group Managing Director Nowhera Shaik and benamidars.

During the raid, the ED also seized 12 luxury cars found in the compound of Nowhera Shaik. The agency discovered details of her properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ED raids Hyderabad properties under PMLA

Officials from the ED Hyderabad Zonal Office raided five locations in the city under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raid was part of the investigation into a case against the Heera Group, Nowhera Shaik, and others.

The investigation against them is ongoing for collecting thousands of crores of rupees from the public with the promise of a 36 percent annual return.

Also Read
Food safety team raids dairy stores in Hyderabad

Luxury cars found in Nowhera Shaik’s property compound

During the raids at properties in Hyderabad, cash worth Rs 90 lakh and 12 luxury cars, including BMW, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Fortuner, and Mahindra Scorpio, were found.

The raid also unearthed property documents for 13 properties registered under Nowhera Shaik and her relatives. The value of these properties is Rs 45 crore.

Another set of property documents, worth Rs 25 crore, was also recovered and identified as benami.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th August 2024 11:42 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button