NRI businessman Yusuff Ali completes 50 years in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessman, M A Yusuff Ali, on Sunday, December 31, completed his 50th year in the Gulf country.

Born in Nattika, Kerala’s Thrissur, Yusuff Ali Musaliam Veettil Abdul Kader moved to Abu Dhabi in 1973 to join his uncle’s small distribution business.

Taking to X, Yusuff Ali wrote, “I happily remember that it was on 31st of December 1973, that I first landed in UAE. Today, 31st of December 2023, I am completing 50 years in UAE.”

Photo: Yusuffali_MA/X

“I take this opportunity to thank beloved @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, for leading this great country. I am also thankful to H.H. for the great support being extended to me. I am extremely proud to be a resident of Abu Dhabi, UAE for 50 years.”

“I also pray Almighty Allah to grant Magfirah to the late HH Sheikh Zayed, Father of the Nation and visionary leader who laid the strong foundation of modern UAE. I am also thankful to @MohamedBinZayed for giving me an opportunity to show my passport which has my first entry to UAE,” he added.

Who is M A Yusuff Ali?

68-year-old Yusuff Ali Musaliam holds a diploma in Business Management and Administration.

He launched the first Lulu Hypermarket in 1995. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Lulu Group is known in the Gulf for its chain of popular shopping malls and hypermarkets that cater to a wide range of ethnic groups in the region.

The LuLu Group has employed more than 65,000 people in 24 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe.

He has a net worth of 7.1 billion dollars (Rs 5,91,06,68,35,000), according to Forbes.

Apart from his hectic business life, Yusuff Ali is also active on the social front and is associated with various organizations. He is married to Shabira Yusuff Ali and has three children. His eldest daughter Sabeena is married to billionaire businessman Shamsheer Vayalil, who runs a separate healthcare business.