NRI cyclist maps Telangana CM KCR’s face on London streets

Reddy travelled about 88 km in less than six hours throughout London city to sketch KCR's face

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2023 10:50 pm IST
Admiration for KCR: London-based Telangana cyclist maps CM's face
London-based Telangana cyclist Malla Reddy (down)

Hyderabad: A fan’s love knows no bounds. This came true when London-based Telangana cyclist, Malla Reddy Beeram, expressed his admiration for chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. The devotion was showcased when Reddy drew a cycling route designed to form an image of CM KCR’s face.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A father of two, Reddy travelled about 88 km in less than six hours throughout London city. As he pedaled his cycle across the London streets, viewers could see a red line mapping his route, which eventually turns into a sketch of KCR.

Reddy’s video was shared by the BRS party on this official X account

MS Education Academy

Telangana goes to poll on November 30. Counting of votes is scheduled at December 3.

