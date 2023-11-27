NRI cyclist maps Telangana CM KCR’s face on London streets

Hyderabad: A fan’s love knows no bounds. This came true when London-based Telangana cyclist, Malla Reddy Beeram, expressed his admiration for chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. The devotion was showcased when Reddy drew a cycling route designed to form an image of CM KCR’s face.

A father of two, Reddy travelled about 88 km in less than six hours throughout London city. As he pedaled his cycle across the London streets, viewers could see a red line mapping his route, which eventually turns into a sketch of KCR.

Reddy’s video was shared by the BRS party on this official X account

London-based Cyclist Mr. Malla Reddy Beeram expresses his admiration for CM Sri KCR for achieving statehood for Telangana and its unmatched development.#KCROnceAgain #VoteForCar pic.twitter.com/CxdrV3A4Dc — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 27, 2023

Telangana goes to poll on November 30. Counting of votes is scheduled at December 3.