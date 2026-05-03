NTA to conduct NEET-UG 2026 in Riyadh on Sunday

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2026 in pen-and-paper mode in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday (May 3).

According to a press release shared by India in Saudi Arabia on X, the examination will be held from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm (Saudi Arabian time).

The examination centre in Riyadh is the International Indian School Riyadh (IISR), Boys Section, located at Al Hasan Ibn Ali Street, Exit 24, Rawdah, the release said.

According to the schedule, the main entrance gate of the examination centre will open at 8:30 am (Saudi time) and candidates reporting after 11 am will not be allowed entry.

All candidates appearing for NEET-UG 2026 must carry their admit cards, along with the required photographs and valid ID proof. They are also required to adhere to the dress code in accordance with the NTA’s guidelines, the release said.

Students have been advised to strictly follow all instructions issued by the NTA.