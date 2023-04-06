NTPC to provide computer training to unemployed youth

Hyderabad: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam in association with Deepthi Mahila Samithi, is set to provide computer training to unemployed youth as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.

A three-month course comprising Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) and Tally ERP 9.0 will be provided to 50 youngsters of neighbouring villages. The course was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The computer training course aims to empower unemployed youth through self-employment and skill development. The Central Computer Information Technology (CCIT) Ramagundam is providing the training course which is affiliated with the Department of Employment and Training.

