NTR Jr visits Allu Arjun on ‘Pushpa 2’ set in Hyderabad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 27th April 2023 12:44 pm IST
Mumbai: Superstar NTR Jr was seen paying a visit to Allu Arjun on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2’ in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

A picture of the ‘RRR’ star from the ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ set is doing the rounds on social media. However, it is not clear as to why NTR Jr visited the sets.

The first installment of ‘Pushpa’ saw Allu Arjun play a truck driver, who smuggles red sandalwood and eventually rises to a bigger position. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who essays Srivalli. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rise’ will revolve around Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

NTR Jr is currently busy with the shoot of his next yet-untitled Telugu film, which will mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and it is gearing up for release later this year. It is also reported that the actor will be seen locking horns with actor Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2.’

‘War 2’ will mark NTR Jr’s debut in Hindi cinema.

