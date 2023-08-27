Nuh ‘shobha yatra’: Posters warn slum dwellers in Gurugram to vacate shanties

Gurugram: Some ‘warning’ posters were put up on shanties in Gurugram’s Sector-69 ahead of the ‘Shobha Yatra’ (religious procession) to be taken out in neighbouring Nuh district on Monday.

Inhabitants have been warned to vacate the area or be ready to face consequences.

There are around 200 families, mostly migrant workers from West Bengal, residing in the slum located in Sector-69.

“In the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, some unknown people pasted two warning posters and threatened us to vacate the area by August 28 or face the anger,” said Dinesh Rai, an inhabitant.

The posters “warned the inhabitants to vacate the slum by August 28 else their shanties will be set on fire and people living there will be responsible for their lives. The names of Bajrang Dal and VHP were also mentioned on the posters”, he added.

People living in the slum said that most of the shanties were vacated and are still locked after the violence triggered by the July 31 Nuh communal clashes reached Gurugram. Though the police assured them of security, fear and panic continue to prevail among the slum dwellers.

“The matter has come to our notice and we have ensured the deployment of policemen along with the PCR vans for the safety of the people. We have recovered the warning posters from the spot. The matter is under investigation. Those responsible behind this act will be arrested,” Satish Deshwal, SHO of Badshahpur police station said.

Earlier on Saturday, Haryana’s Nuh district administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, as Hindu organisations are adamant to take out the religious procession on August 28 despite the administration denying permission for it. Mobile internet services are also suspended in the district in view of the shobha yatra.