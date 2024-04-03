Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi thrashes man in police presence

Faridabad: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was also accused in Nuh violence, was caught on camera thrashing a man with a stick while a policeman watched, police said on Wednesday.

They said Bajrangi has been booked and they are considering suspending the policeman.

In his complaint, the victim Shyamu said that he was thrashed because Rajkumar Panchal, also known as Bittu Bajrangi, thought he was a Muslim.

Shyamu said he was taking a girl to buy chocolates when he was picked up by some men and taken to Bajrangi’s house.

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet showing Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante, along with some other men thrashing Shyamu, a tenant residing in Sanjay Enclave of Faridabad.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi who already has several FIRs against him can be seen thrashing a man in front of the police. The policeman seen in the video (deployed for Bittu's security) is calmly watching instead of stopping. @FBDPolice @DGPHaryana pic.twitter.com/Ms5pdpTZzF — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 2, 2024

According to the complaint filed by Shyamu at the Saran Police Station, the incident occurred on Monday when he was on his way to a shop with a girl to buy chocolates.

He said some men caught him and took him to Bajrangi’s house where they pinned him down, thrashed him with sticks and threatened to kill him.

“That girl is like my daughter but due to some misunderstanding, they took me to Bittu Bajrangi, who without any reason assaulted me assuming that I am from the Muslim community,” he said in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against Bajrangi and his associates under the Indian Penal Code section 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

“An FIR has been registered and a recommendation for the suspension of the policeman has also been sent to senior officials. We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the Station House Officer Sangram Dahiya. Bajrangi, who was arrested in a case of violence in Haryana’s Nuh last year, has been out on bail.