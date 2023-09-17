Nuh violence: Cong MLA Mamman Khan’s police remand extended by 2 days

Nuh: A court on Sunday extended by two days the police remand of Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh district.

Khan’s remand was extended by two more days in connection with an FIR registered at the Nagina police station, officials said.

The MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, who was named as an accused in a separate FIR lodged on August 1 after the communal clashes in Nuh, was arrested late on Thursday night from Rajasthan. The charges in that FIR include promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

Police had, on Friday, secured a two-day remand of Khan after he was produced before a court here.

During his remand, police took custody of Khan’s mobile phone and laptop and reviewed his social media accounts for evidence, they said.

After producing him before the chief judicial magistrate-cum-duty magistrate on Sunday, police sought a five-day remand of Khan for questioning him in connection with three more cases lodged in connection with the Nuh violence.

The court extended the Congress MLA’s police remand by two more days.

“We have taken the accused MLA again on two days’ remand after he was produced in the court and further probe is underway,” police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said.

Earlier, police in Nuh had said the violence had occurred at mainly three to four places in the district.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya said during the investigation into the incidents of violence that took place around the Barkali Chowk in Nagina, some accused were interrogated and “the MLA’s name came to the fore”.

On the charges against the Congress legislator, he said, “In the acts of vandalism and arson that took place at Nagina’s Barkali Chowk, he is accused of provoking people and inciting violence.”

Asked if any such evidence had come to the fore that pointed to Khan’s involvement in a larger conspiracy behind the communal violence, the SP said, “From the details that have emerged so far, his involvement was there.”

Several people were injured in the Barkali Chowk violence, while government vehicles, including those belonging to police, were damaged and an oil mill was set on fire, the SP said.

A procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

Multiple FIRs were lodged after the violence, including one at a police station in Nuh on August 1. Khan was issued a notice under CrPC section 160 (requiring his presence before police) in connection with the August 1 FIR.