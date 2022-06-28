Nuke talks to begin in Doha on Tuesday: Iran

Tehran: The Iranian government has confirmed that the country’s negotiating team will depart for Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday for talks to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will still lead the Iranian negotiating team, Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani as saying late Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry said the upcoming negotiations will be held indirectly with the US, and facilitated by the European Union (EU).

Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, will also be in Doha.

On June 25, Iran and the EU announced that the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, will be resumed in the coming days.

The nuclear talks began in April 2021 in Vienna, but have been suspended since March over political differences between Tehran and Washington.

Iran insists on obtaining guarantees that the succeeding US governments would not drop the deal again and calls for lifting the sanctions in a verifiable manner.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with world powers, including the US.

However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the pact in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments.

