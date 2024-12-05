Numaish in Hyderabad to begin on January 1 2025; application for stalls invited

Hyderabad: The exhibition society has announced that the 84th edition of Numaish in Hyderabad will begin on January 1, 2025.

They are now inviting participants to register and set up stalls at the event. It is important to note that stall registration and rent charges vary based on the size and location of the stalls.

The exhibition society charges Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,50,000 for stalls, with premium rates for prime locations.

Interested individuals are instructed to reach out to the secretary of the exhibition society through the following emails: secretary@exhibitionsociety.com and admin@exhibitionsociety.com

Numaish will run for nearly 45 days, showcasing the rich heritage of Hyderabad craftsmanship, along with stalls from various states such as Kashmir, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The event provides a vibrant space for families and friends to come together, celebrating the essence of Hyderabadi hospitality.

The ticket price for Numaish last year was Rs 40, with visiting hours typically from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends and holidays. However, the final details regarding ticket prices and timings are yet to be confirmed.

Numaish mobile app

During Hyderabad’s Numaish 2023, a mobile app was rolled out for exhibition visitors with four language options for its users including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English.

Citizens may download Numaish from Apple and Android app stores to explore and shop, access fun zones, and remain updated on various events in Hyderabad.

In addition to facilitating navigation for the visitors, the app will also help track the missing kids at the children’s booth.

Ladies Day, Children Special Day at numaish 2025 in Hyderabad

This year’s Numaish in Hyderabad will also feature special days dedicated to ladies and children. ‘Ladies Day’ will be observed on January 9, and ‘Children Special’ will take place on January 31.

Beginning with just 50 stalls, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country. the exhibition, which blends shopping with commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation, is expected to draw even more visitors.