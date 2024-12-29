Numaish in Hyderabad to now open on this date

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition also known as Numaish will now open on January 3 instead of January 1. This decision comes after union government declared a seven-day national mourning after the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Exhibition Society Secretary B Surender Reddy confirmed that all preparations are in place for the smooth running of the 45-day event with traders from across the country showcasing their merchandise.

To ensure visitor safety, the exhibition society will implement comprehensive security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.

Visiting hours, ticket price of Numaish in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, B. Surrender Reddy, the secretary of the society revealed that the ticket price for Numaish will rise from Rs 40 to Rs 50, marking a hike of Rs 10 as compared to the last time. This year’s Numaish in Hyderabad will also feature special days dedicated to ladies and children. ‘Ladies Day’ will be observed on January 9, and ‘Children Special’ will take place on January 31.

Beginning with just 50 stalls, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country. the exhibition, which blends shopping with commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation, is expected to draw even more visitors despite the hike in price.

Numaish mobile app

During Hyderabad’s Numaish 2023, a mobile app was rolled out for exhibition visitors with four language options for its users including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English.

Citizens may download Numaish from Apple and Android app stores to explore and shop, access fun zones, and remain updated on various events in Hyderabad.

In addition to facilitating navigation for the visitors, the app will also help track the missing kids at the children’s booth.