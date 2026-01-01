Numaish opens in Hyderabad, over 1,000 vendors set up stalls

Hyderabad: The 85th All-India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), more commonly known as Numaish, was inaugurated on Thursday, January 1, by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

For the 85th AIIE at the Numaish grounds in Nampally, the society has selected 1,250 vendors who have set up stalls during the 45-day-long exhibition showcasing handicrafts, electronic goods, ready-made wear, home furnishings, footwear and jewellery, among other goods from across the country.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikaramarka Mallu inaugurates Numaish 2026

Numaish, which attracts nearly 20 lakh people, not only highlights the rich heritage of Hyderabadi craftsmanship but also features stalls from diverse states, including Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, enhancing the experience for attendees.

As a gathering place for families and friends, Numaish fosters an atmosphere of celebration and community, defining the essence of Hyderabadi hospitality. An amusement section is earmarked in the vast grounds, which features different joyrides, including the decades-old daredevilry stunt show Well of Death.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is extending full support to the Exhibition Society to make the annual fair a successful event. He said that there is a long association of Numaish with Hyderabad city.

History of Numaish

The Numaish was first started in 1938 at the Public Gardens. It was originally named Numaish Masnuaat-e-Mulki and was inaugurated by the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, in the Public Gardens.

The initiative came up through the discussions within the Economic Committee of the Osmania Graduates Association and received approval from the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad, Sir Akbar Hydari (grandfather of actress Aditi Rao Hydari), who sanctioned a modest initial capital of just Rs 2.50. There were just 50 stalls dedicated to promoting locally made products, and the fair lasted just 10 days.

As Numaish continued to grow, it attracted merchants from various regions, bringing unique products from across the country. By 1946, the event was relocated from Public Gardens to a more spacious venue at Nampally, where it still operates today.

Traffic restrictions in place

Ahead of the AIIE, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on December 31, 2025, announced traffic restrictions to manage the expected rush.

Between 4 pm till midnight every day till February 15, commuters were requested to avoid the MJ Market – Gandhi Bhavan – Nampally junction route and take alternative routes to reach their destination.

Sajjanar also urged people to use the public transport facilities, including the Hyderabad Metro service, which would be available till 11:30 pm on weekdays and till midnight on weekends and public holidays, to reduce traffic congestion and manage the rush around the Exhibition Grounds.