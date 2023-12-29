Number of children killed in West Bank reaches alarming levels: UNICEF

New Delhi: UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, on Friday said that the number of children killed in West Bank by the Israelis is reaching alarming levels, media reports said.

“The year 2023 has been the deadliest year on record for children in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with conflict-related violence reaching unprecedented levels,” Khodr said.

She said that at least 83 children have been killed in the past 12 weeks — more than double the number of children killed in all of 2022 — amid increased Israeli military and law enforcement operations.

“More than 576 have been injured and others have reportedly been detained. Furthermore, the West Bank has been heavily affected by movement and access restrictions,” Khodr said.

She said that the children living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have been experiencing grinding violence for many years, yet the intensity of that violence has dramatically increased since the horrific attacks of 7 October.

“Conflict-related violence has killed 124 Palestinian children and 6 Israeli children since the start of 2023,” Khodr says.